Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.84 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,084,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.4 %

MBC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.