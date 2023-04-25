Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 109,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $49,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.78 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

