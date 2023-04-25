Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 28,910 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.