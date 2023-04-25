Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 53,413 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 1,495.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URNM. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,880,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

