Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 672 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 310.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 342,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

