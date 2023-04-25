Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,981 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 223,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

