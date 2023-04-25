Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camping World by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 55,017 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.