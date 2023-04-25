Bank OZK’s (OZK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

