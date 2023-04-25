Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Trading Up 0%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.
