Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.97) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.56 ($2.98).

Barclays Price Performance

BARC stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($1.93) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.44. The company has a market capitalization of £23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.33, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.48).

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 2,333.33%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($12,197.60). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

