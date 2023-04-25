Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.