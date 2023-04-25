Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,376 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,117 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $123.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.