Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 8,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Beach Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

