BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.35) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,363.50 ($29.52) on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,518.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

