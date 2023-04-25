BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.95 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,865,815. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

