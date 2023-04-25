BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 255,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 189,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

BiomX Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BiomX alerts:

Insider Activity at BiomX

In other BiomX news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

BiomX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.