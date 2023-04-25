BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 70,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 296,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $691.78 million, a P/E ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

