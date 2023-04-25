BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,672. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

