Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

