Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Down 0.7%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.73. 96,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 133,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
