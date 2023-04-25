Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Down 0.7%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.73. 96,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 133,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,986,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,172,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.