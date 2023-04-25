Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 144,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

