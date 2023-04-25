Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 3,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

