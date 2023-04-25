Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Shares Up 5.8%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 1,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

