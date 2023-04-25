Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 360,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

