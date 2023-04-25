Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.