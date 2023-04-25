Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $12.00

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

