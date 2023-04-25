Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.21% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

