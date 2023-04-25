Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.