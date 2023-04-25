BTCS Stock to Split on Thursday, May 11th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at BTCS

Institutional Trading of BTCS

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

