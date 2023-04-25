BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 151,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

