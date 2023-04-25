Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.