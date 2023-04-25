Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

