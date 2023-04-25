Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $79.00 at TD Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 1.2 %

CALX opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.