Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.