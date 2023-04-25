Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Down 0%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 12,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.
