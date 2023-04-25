Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

