Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

NYSE CE opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

