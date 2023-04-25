Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

