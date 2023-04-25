Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $330.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $517.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

