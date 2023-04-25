Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.31.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $244,586,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

