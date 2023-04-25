China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Shares Up 0.6%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 228,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 43,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

China Index Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Index

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Index by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 472,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of China Index by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Index in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Index

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

