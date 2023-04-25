Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,827.00 and last traded at $1,827.00, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,800.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,888.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,629.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,552.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.