Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Ciena stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.