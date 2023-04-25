Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
