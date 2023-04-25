Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

