Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.48. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 33,060 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.34%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

