CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,750,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 335,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CMS stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

