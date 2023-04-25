Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,720,000 after purchasing an additional 476,956 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

