Comerica Bank Has $767,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

