Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

