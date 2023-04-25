Comparing China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Dongsheng International and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78

Profitability

Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $61.38, indicating a potential upside of 89.37%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

This table compares China Dongsheng International and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences 41.44% 59.57% 31.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Dongsheng International and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.44 $181.47 million $2.97 10.91

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than China Dongsheng International.

Risk and Volatility

China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.11, suggesting that its share price is 1,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats China Dongsheng International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dongsheng International

China DongSheng International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

